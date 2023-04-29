Vote yes on CPS bond

On Tuesday, May 9, in a special mail-in election, our community will decide whether or not Columbus Public Schools (CPS) has permission to move forward with several projects to provide a K-12 solution to student enrollment and program growth at all levels. Our community has been very good to our school district. We thank you for your continued support of our students.

The bond referendum goals are simple:

1. Serve a growing student population;

2. Relieve overcrowded classrooms; and

3. Improve facilities to provide a continued quality education for all students who attend CPS including additional space for career pathways.

This bond referendum is not about having nice things. No project proposed to the community is a monument to the district or what we have dreamt up. These projects are the final product of over 15 community meetings where community members who chose to attend provided us with direction based on the data provided at the meetings. We as a school district have spent the past 18 months asking questions, providing the data, and asking permission to move forward. This vote is about serving the needs K-12 of our growing student population and programs.

Our district over the last 20 years has proven to be fiscally responsible and have only asked for what we need. In the past 15 years we have saved our stakeholders over $13 million through refinancing and paying bond debt off early. We too are residents of this school district and want to ensure that we are being responsible. The commitment of our community will be $4 per $100,000 of home valuation per month. This amount is for the life of the payments. The total cost of the projects themselves does equal just over $46 million. The total asking is $53.5 million to cover costs associated with architectural fees, contractor fees, furniture and any other accessories associated with opening up a school or additions to school facilities.

We would encourage all residents to take advantage of the property tax credit fund that was passed by the 2021 legislature. This legislative bill LB1107 allows all homeowners to claim up to 30% of property taxes paid to school districts on their income taxes. This is a property tax rebate open to everyone. In addition, if you own farmland within our district the value of farmland for bond purposes is figured at 50% and not the full 100% of its valuation. We want our residents to know and understand this. There are millions of dollars offered by the state for these purposes to help lower property taxes.

Many people have asked why we don’t access sales tax to pay for buildings and let others who shop in and around Columbus pay for our schools. School districts cannot access sales tax in any shape or form. The only funding sources available to school districts are local property taxes, state aid, equalization aid, and federal program revenue. We are limited to these revenue sources and can only ask permission from property owners to update or build new facilities.

As Columbus continues to grow as projected in a study completed by the City of Columbus, our community will continue to be the fourth fastest growing community in the state of Nebraska, only behind Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney. With over 2,000 jobs available in Columbus and a community action plan to continue to add more housing, Columbus will continue to grow and provide many opportunities for all families.

Finally, I want to thank our “Vote Yes for CPS” Citizens Committee for all of their hard work over the past two months. The signs you see around town, Facebook page, and the mailers you have received have been the excellent work of this group of volunteers. I have witnessed their passion for children within this community and it is intoxicating to watch and hear. This K-12 solution will meet our current needs as well as the projected growth past 2030. The need for more space is real and is not going away. Please vote on May 9.

Dr. Troy Loeffelholz

Columbus Public Schools superintendent