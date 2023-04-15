CPS bond request irresponsible

At a time of record high inflation and a lot of families are struggling to make ends meet, along comes the Columbus school board with another bloated bond issue. Look around this town and see the big buildings that have been erected by big egos and our tax dollars. The school district thinks we’re their piggy bank to fund their oversized ideas and they answer to no one about how it’s spent. Does anyone know how the $53.5 million will be spent - wasted? I don’t like the way (Superintendent Troy) Loeffelholz does math and I really don’t trust him. By the way, when buildings include fancy curves it adds to the construction costs. I have not seen common sense use of the money they have spent in the past, why give them more? These school bond dreamers want to take more of what we earn to make more monuments to themselves. Why doesn’t the school district show some financial restraint and make do with what they have like the rest of us. I’ll say again they have no accountability to anyone. They do whatever they want with the money and then they want more. They still owe $40,000,000 on the high school. I will be voting "no" on the school bond issue.