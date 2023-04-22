Voting yes is an investment in community, education
We would like to publicly support the upcoming Colorado Public Schools (CPS) bone issue and encourage our fellow Columbus friends, neighbors and public to vote "yes."
One doesn't have to look far to see all the new apartments, houses nd businesses that have been booming in Columbus. That is why we are the fourth largest growing city in the State of Nebraska. With that growth comes families with children. Additionally, the incoming casino and fieldhouse plus industrial expansion will task CPS with providing safe buildings and classrooms to accommodate the growth. Having received our and our children's education in CPS, we are grateful to those who came before us making sure we had what was necessary to receive a quality education in the CPS system.
These needs will not disappear if we do nothing. Waiting another year or two down the road will only make the price tag higher. The amount they're asking for is reasonable. Let's invest in our community and schools and do this now.
Ron and Peg Ziola
Columbus