Voting yes is an investment in community, education

One doesn't have to look far to see all the new apartments, houses nd businesses that have been booming in Columbus. That is why we are the fourth largest growing city in the State of Nebraska. With that growth comes families with children. Additionally, the incoming casino and fieldhouse plus industrial expansion will task CPS with providing safe buildings and classrooms to accommodate the growth. Having received our and our children's education in CPS, we are grateful to those who came before us making sure we had what was necessary to receive a quality education in the CPS system.