CPS needs your support

As residents of this great community, and very fortunate to serve as Columbus Public Schools board members, we can tell you that our board doesn’t relish coming to you and asking that you vote to raise your property taxes. We know you don’t want to pay higher taxes, and, for that matter, neither do we. However, (you knew that was coming, right?) we need your help to fully serve all of our kids. We need you to consider doing just that for the good of all of our students.

You have heard all the numbers regarding growth and cost and many reasons why this is important-so let’s skip that today. Speaking plainly-we don’t have room for the students and programs we now have-let alone any growth. And make no mistake about it-this community is going to keep growing. Most communities would love to have that problem!

We have been proven to be fiscally prudent in our use of your tax dollars. In fact, there would be no need for a bond vote if we had any other alternative.

So please, when you receive your mail-in ballot, consider our kids’ futures as you make your decision. Please support strong schools in this great, growing community.

Columbus Public Schools Board of Education

Doug Willoughby, board president

Mike Jeffryes, board vice president

Candy Becher

Mark Brown

Doug Molczyk

Theresa Seipel