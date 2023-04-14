Support education, vote 'yes' on CPS bond

Next week is the start of a very important week for our Columbus community and Columbus Public Schools. On April 17, the ballots for the upcoming school bond election will be mailed to every registered voter in the Columbus Public School District. This vote on the upcoming school bond election is critical to the future success of our schools. Our economy in Columbus is flourishing, and making our community a desirable place to live. Columbus is growing fast and our schools need to grow too. A "yes" vote in the bond election will relieve overcrowding in our elementary and middle schools. Every vote counts, and every voice matters. A "yes" vote will make a difference for our students' education. If you are not already registered to vote, there is still time, contact the Platte County Election Office. If you are registered already, watch for your ballot next week. All ballots need to be received by mail or dropped off at Platte County Election drop-box by 5 p.m. on May 9. Only completed and returned ballots will count toward the outcome of the election. For more information about voting see: