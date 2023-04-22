Let’s think outside the box on education

I do not have the answers to the issues that face Columbus Public Schools (CPS), as I am not involved in the day-to- day operations of the school systems. However, facts are facts, and in this economy, now is not the time to be borrowing $53 million, especially when the Columbus taxpayer is currently $40 million in debt.

Why is it at CPS, the answer is always additional tax dollars? Where is the “out of the box thinking”? For example: Weeping Water School system is dealing with a shortage of teachers. They did not go to the taxpayers and request more money to increase salaries to entice applicants. No, they are investigating a four day school week. Central City Schools needed a new gymnasium. They researched and found majority funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency that provides a new gym and tornado shelter for the community, saving taxpayers $4 million. And locally, a few years back, Lakeview High School was having issues with their football field. They investigated artificial turf but instead hired a turf grass consultant at a fraction of the cost and saved their taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Finally ask yourself. Who borrows money without knowing the interest rate or the length of the loan? I have not seen this information provided by CPS. I encourage everyone, please do not tax yourself. Vote “no” against the CPS Bond and Tax Request.

I wonder who is paying for the signs, labor to install, and the home mailers encouraging a vote for the CPS Bond and Tax Request? Hmmmmm…

Ron Reilly

Columbus