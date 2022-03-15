Letter to the editor

Kudos to the county assessors office
I found their number in the phonebook. I dialed it. I did not have to listen to a recording of 10 or more confusing options to punch.
I live person answered. I was not transferred three or four times. I asked a question. She answered it. Amazing! I thought that type of service was dead.
Thank you for a pleasant experience.
Linda Hollatz
Columbus
