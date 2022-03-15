 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor

Kudos to the county assessors office

I found their number in the phonebook. I dialed it. I did not have to listen to a recording of 10 or more confusing options to punch.

I live person answered. I was not transferred three or four times. I asked a question. She answered it. Amazing! I thought that type of service was dead.

Thank you for a pleasant experience.

Linda Hollatz

Columbus

Letter to the editor

