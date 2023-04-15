Actual Financial Impact of CPS Bond
Beginning April 17, stakeholders of the Columbus Public School District will receive mail-in ballots for a $53.5 million bond issue to address educational space for a growing school district and community. Over 18 months have been spent sharing data, some from outside sources, with stakeholders to allow them to prioritize solutions to the growing enrollment and program space needed.
I want to share some critical facts so that every voter can make an educated decision with their ballot:
- The cost of the project is $53.5 million, which includes the cost of construction, architecture, engineering, site infrastructure (water, sewer, electricity), and furnishings. Approximately $46 million is tied to the physical construction of the projects.
- This bond includes:
- A new K-4 elementary school, $18,900,000;
- Dining space at Centennial and North Park, $5,770,000;
- Educational space for health/PE at West Park and Emerson, $7,960,000;
- Expanded dining room space at the Middle School and additional classrooms for a fifth-grade wing, $8,900,000;
- Four additional classrooms at the high school, $2,700,000;
- Repurpose/renovation of space in the current administration building for expanded learning programs, $1,900,000;
- and A & E, Infrastructure, Parking, Furnishings, Playground, etc., $7,370,000.
- Taxpayers currently pay $1.05 for the District's General Fund and Building Fund. A little over 2 cents goes to the building fund. This is the revenue used for operational functions of the District each year.
- CPS retired a bond in December of 2022 and will retire part of a bond in 2024. This leaves the prior HS as the only bond indebtedness. Currently, taxpayers are levied 17.7 cents for that indebtedness.
- The new bond, if passed, will add 4.8 cents to the current bond levy.
- That equates to $4 per $100,000 of valuation per month of increased costs to taxpayers for the life of the bond.
- The only way to make capital improvements in an equalized school district is through Construction Bonds and an election. School Districts have limitations regarding the use of the special building fund. Under state statute, the state of Nebraska provides $0 (zero) toward capital improvements.
- However, we will receive additional state aid funds for staffing the new Elementary school for two years. This is called a new site allowance.
- School construction or improvements have no impact on your home valuation. Home valuations are set based on other factors like home improvements and market conditions.
- The school district is a separate entity and is not associated with the state, county, or city government. On your property tax statement, each item listed is an independent taxing authority.
- Current legislation has a minimal financial impact on CPS and has no impact on the capital construction projects in this bond issue election.
This information has been presented at the recently held public meetings. During the prior year of gathering information and working with stakeholders, many possible projects for the bond and cost were discussed. It is our intent at CPS that the accurate and complete information above is what stakeholders should use to make a decision with their vote. Thank you to our stakeholders for your input throughout this process.
Dr. Chip Kay
Director of finance and human resources
Columbus Public Schools