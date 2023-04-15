Actual Financial Impact of CPS Bond

Beginning April 17, stakeholders of the Columbus Public School District will receive mail-in ballots for a $53.5 million bond issue to address educational space for a growing school district and community. Over 18 months have been spent sharing data, some from outside sources, with stakeholders to allow them to prioritize solutions to the growing enrollment and program space needed.

This information has been presented at the recently held public meetings. During the prior year of gathering information and working with stakeholders, many possible projects for the bond and cost were discussed. It is our intent at CPS that the accurate and complete information above is what stakeholders should use to make a decision with their vote. Thank you to our stakeholders for your input throughout this process.