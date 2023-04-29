CPS bond well thought out, needed

The citizens of Columbus are being asked by Columbus Public School (CPS) to support a $53.5 million bond issue to address the needs of the children of Columbus. This is being done after months of planning and incredible outreach to engage the public and get their feedback and support.

CPS has done their due diligence on this project. They have looked at all the needs they currently have and have incorporated future projections to craft a project that meets those needs. Please don’t start with-didn’t we just have a school bond issue.

Our last bond issue was for our new high school and other items. That was 10 years ago. A lot of great things have happened in those 10 years. Specifically, our community has seen tremendous growth. Figures from the 2020 census show that Columbus has grown 8.7%. That is the most growth of any community outside of the eastern Nebraska Omaha/Lincoln corridor.

This growth is because our businesses continue to grow and expand and this growth and expansion brings in new families with children. Statically for every 100 people that come to town they will bring 20 children with them. This growth in children is what is pushing our need for more facilities. Simply put-we are running out of room.

What is being asked is not unique. Every generation has had to answer the same question about supporting their local schools. The generation before me, in a state far away, provided me with great facilities for my education. When we moved to Columbus the previous generation had established a foundation for great facilities at CPS. My children and grandchildren, although educated in the parochial system, have benefited from the strong CPS system, and now we are asking the current generation to support the needs for our next generation. It is our turn to pay it forward.

As your mayor, I am so proud of what we have in Columbus. I talk about our strong industrial base that is so vibrant. And I always talk about how our awesome educational opportunities help support these industries. We must not lose the fact that our schools feed our businesses. You cannot have one thriving without the other.

We are always highlighting those key areas where we struggle to keep our community growing. The need for housing, child care, labor. But one area where we have not had to struggle. Offering the quality education that our kids need. Let’s not let that become an issue now.

My wife and I have studied the information that CPS has presented. We ask that you take the time to also study the information and if you have any questions please reach out to CPS and ask for clarification. Remember the worst voter is an uninformed voter.

We believe that the bond issue, as presented, is in the best interest of our community. It addresses the current needs and future projection. It is not extravagant or extreme. It represents the needs of CPS.

We urge you to vote Yes for the CPS Bond issue.

Jim and Karen Bulkley

Columbus