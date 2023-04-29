Top education starts with support

A quality education requires adequate classrooms and facilities. Without new and improved facilities, the district cannot manage its historically high enrollment increases. That is why, I am writing to ask the community to vote "yes" on the Columbus Public School bond issue.

The public schools in Columbus are renowned for their top-notch instructors, creative teaching methods, and robust community support. Two such examples of business and industry merging resources to deliver individualized learning experiences in high-skill, high-demand careers are the STEM education center and the new nursing curriculum program at the high school.

We should all take pride in our developing community since it demonstrates that we have excellent jobs and wonderful neighborhoods. Even with the new high school's development, the district's rising enrollment has put pressure on its existing facilities.

The proposed bond will renovate the current elementary schools, build a new K–4 elementary school north of the city, update the middle school's facilities, and make significant enhancements to the high school.

As a native of Columbus, Nebraska, and the parent of three Columbus High School graduates, I ask you to support this bond proposal. You should already have received your ballot; fill it out and return it by May 9, 2023, to vote "yes" on the upcoming bond issue.

Juli Thelen

Columbus