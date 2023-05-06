Engaging All Learners to Achieve Success

A simple mission statement with high stakes. As a board member, I strive to live up to these words and student success guides me in the decisions I make, whether large, small, easy, or difficult. To ask tax payers to contribute more dollars is a tough decision and one that I do not take lightly. However, when it comes to the success of every student, it is absolutely necessary and it is a decision that I can stand by with full confidence. There are multiple factors that I look to as reasons for this necessity.

Class size is topic number one. Large class sizes are not conducive to student learning. With the addition of another K-4 elementary school, we will be able to reduce the class sizes within each elementary classroom and increasing the success of our students

Next, the middle school has reached capacity and with a dedicated 5th grade wing along with classroom and cafeteria additions the opportunity is there to create a welcoming and enriching environment for all students.

Programming needs are also one of the most important “whys” and is often misunderstood by many. When we hear programming needs, we think about the traditional student. Today, we must also think about the student that has needs that are not met in the traditional setting. Alternative, EL, and special education programming can be greatly improved with the passage of this bond election.

Teacher recruitment and retention have become difficult yet paramount to student success. The district is only as good as the people in front of our students. All of the above considerations are a part of this puzzle. High quality professional educators in the lives of our students is one of the most important cornerstones of a student’s education.

In conclusion, we have an opportunity to support the growth of the Columbus community by supporting the students of this community. The students and their success are the reason that I chose to be a part of the board of education and the reason I ask for your support on the bond issue.

Mark Brown

Columbus Public Schools Board Member