letter to the editor

To the Editor:
You have free articles remaining.
When running for office so many of our state senators say they’ll work to lower property taxes. Now there’s a bill – LB 974 – which would provide millions of dollars in property tax relief. Instead of working to find compromise, those opposed just want to protect their sacred cows, the teachers’ union, many school superintendents, and their high-dollar lobbyists, continue to oppose any change and could care less about us as taxpayers. I think quality education is important, but when Nebraskans can’t afford the taxes on their homes and property it’s time do something.
Talk is cheap. State senators need to follow through on campaign promises and support property tax relief. The Speaker of the House has said no other tax bills will come forward unless property taxes are addressed first! That means support LB 974.
Stan Rosendahl, Creston