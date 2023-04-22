CPS bond worth the investment

After living out-of-state for (over) 15 years, my wife, a Columbus high graduate, and I decided to move back to Nebraska to be closer to family. Our confidence in Columbus Public Schools (CPS) was an important factor in choosing to move back to Columbus to raise our family.

Several years ago, we toured the new high school and middle school and were truly impressed. We saw the value the Columbus community put on education. We saw CPS, local businesses, and the hospital working together to help our students be successful by teaching jobs skills they can use in the Columbus community. There is a lot of value in the opportunities CPS offers our students in Columbus, and we want to continue supporting all of our students.

The tax implications of this bond are not something that I take lightly, but without these bond funds, I am concerned that the overcrowding in our schools will negatively impact the education of the kids in our town. Columbus continues to grow, so it makes sense that our schools continue to grow as well. I believe this bond is worth the investment not only for the kids in our town but for our community as a whole. That is why I am voting "yes" on the school bond issue.

John Young

Columbus