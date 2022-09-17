 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor

Appreciation for Kelli Keyes

I, and am sure many others, want to give a shout out to former library worker Kelli Keyes. Through the years she has provided a friendly face, cultural and library adult programs for our community, plus friendly assistance to customers all the time.

I, for one, will miss her but wish her well in her new city job.

Rae Fulton

Columbus

