Letter to the editor

Appreciation for Kelli Keyes
I, and am sure many others, want to give a shout out to former library worker Kelli Keyes. Through the years she has provided a friendly face, cultural and library adult programs for our community, plus friendly assistance to customers all the time.
I, for one, will miss her but wish her well in her new city job.
Rae Fulton
Columbus
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Monica Garcia
Managing Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today