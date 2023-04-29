Investing in the Columbus community
We would like to publicly support the upcoming CPS Bond Issue and encourage our fellow Columbus friends, neighbors, and public to vote “Yes”.
One doesn’t have to look far to see all the new apartments, houses and businesses that have been booming in Columbus. That is why we are the 4th largest growing city in the State of Nebraska. With that growth comes families with children. Additionally, the incoming Casino and Fieldhouse plus industrial expansions will task CPS with providing safe buildings and classrooms to accommodate the growth. Having received ours and our children’s education in Columbus Public Schools, we are grateful to those who came before us making sure we had what was necessary to receive a quality education in the CPS system.
These needs will not disappear if we do nothing. Waiting another year or two down the road will only make the price tag higher. The amount they’re asking for is reasonable. Let’s invest in our community and schools and do this now!
Lifelong Columbus Residents and Proud CPS Grads,
Ron and Peg Ziola
Columbus
Editor's note: This letter originally ran in the April 22 Columbus Telegram. Due to mistakes on the Columbus Telegram's part, we are rerunning this letter in its correct form. The Telegram apologizes for the mistakes regarding this letter.