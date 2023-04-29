Investing in the Columbus community

One doesn’t have to look far to see all the new apartments, houses and businesses that have been booming in Columbus. That is why we are the 4th largest growing city in the State of Nebraska. With that growth comes families with children. Additionally, the incoming Casino and Fieldhouse plus industrial expansions will task CPS with providing safe buildings and classrooms to accommodate the growth. Having received ours and our children’s education in Columbus Public Schools, we are grateful to those who came before us making sure we had what was necessary to receive a quality education in the CPS system.