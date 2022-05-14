Letter to the editor

A different view on animals

A cat owner at a veterinarian clinic is crying because the veterinarian made a decision to withhold the cat because of suspecting intentional harm to the animal. Repeatedly, the cat owner would bring the cat into this clinic for injuries.

Come to find out, the cat owner was intentionally inflicting harm so as to get prescriptions written for narcotics for the cat, but personally consuming these.

Is this a case of animal abuse?

Was the veterinarian justified to intervene by withholding the cat?

Would you deliberately harm an animal if it was unnecessary?

Now I am going to play the role as the veterinarian to inform you, if you are still filtering your nutrients through an animal by eating their flesh and secretion (milk, eggs) this is animal abuse. You're an addict of the taste. As a once alcohol and drug counselor, I learned about casomorphin produced when we eat dairy products stimulating the same receptors in our brain that opioid / morphine stimulates.

Now while you may not be directly harming an animal, you are harming many animals by paying someone else to do the harm for you; animal abuse is still happening whether you are witnessing it or not.

You may justify eating animals because it is socially accepted, but never in history has that been a good way to measure the morality of common practices. Just think about some of the things that were lawful in our history that we now cringe at and are far removed from practicing today. You may think you are currently making a personal choice, but it cannot be a personal choice if victims are involved (animals). The choice you are making is of habit as a result of being deeply conditioned.

Liberate yourself by making informed decisions to reduce world suffering.

Robert Allen Rieck Jr

Lincoln

