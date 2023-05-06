Vote yes to invest in the future of Columbus

Nebraska students are clear on what they want in their future hometowns. Every time high school students are surveyed by Nebraska Community Foundation, the top three answers are the same: safety, good schools, and proximity to family.

In Columbus, we have an opportunity to do something tangible to tell these potential future residents that Columbus is a place they can find what they want. With a vote in favor of the Columbus Public Schools bond issue, we will invest in the key factor to attract current and future residents…residents that we desperately need to fill jobs and to build the future of our hometown.

We write this letter together as alumni of Columbus High School and now as residents who care about the future of our hometown. In the work we both do in community development across rural Nebraska, we see clearly the dividing line between places that invest in themselves and those that don’t. And given the opportunity to invest in one of the top 3 priorities for the next generation of residents…well, that’s a good investment.

Now, are there legitimate questions that can be asked about the proposal? Yes. But we would say that CPS gave opportunity for the public to ask those questions and help shape the plan; and if we didn’t all attend those meetings to voice concerns, then that’s on us as voters.

So we don’t take lightly the size of the investment we’re being asked to make. But we believe this is an investment in the future of Columbus that’s worth making and we are voting in favor of the CPS bond issue.

Karina Perez and K.C. Belitz

Columbus