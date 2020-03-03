Letter to the editor

To the Editor:
Columbus residents have an opportunity to take the next step to a much improved library by selecting the most appropriate site. I strongly suggest votes for Downtown site A, which would involve renovation of the current library building and expansion to the west where the old city hall and fire station are located. This will keep the library in the heart of the city where it is most accessible and will support efforts to restore a vital downtown. It will also preserve one of the most historic buildings in Columbus, the original part of the former Consumers Public Power Office.
Columbus was the very epicenter of the public power movement in the U. S. that brought electricity to farms and rural communities, and created the grid that connects our electrical supply to provide exceptional reliability and economy. We seem to have largely forgotten the part that our community played in this effort, even though that was the origin of our motto, "City of Power and Progress".
I was pleased years ago when the city took ownership of the former NPPD and Loup Power buildings, as they stand as monuments to that motto and I had hoped the city realized their importance. Two of the library site options (Downtown B or C) would assure destruction of one or both of them, and the two outlying options may also. Both retain their original Art Deco Style of architecture, the only examples in Columbus except for the Loup Hydro. We have lost too many of our historically significant buildings, many in just the past few years. Progressive cities preserve their past as they build for the future. Please vote on the city web site or at the library for Downtown site A.
James Hanna, Columbus