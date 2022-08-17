Letter to the editor

Columbus Days success, traffic control lacking

Congratulations to the chamber on another successful Columbus Days celebration.

Enjoyed Sunday's parade again from my vantage point on 15th Street and 15th Avenue, and once again this year there was a failure to block traffic on 15th Street at the parade entrance.

I can't say that I can see the problem with blocking 15th Street from 14th to 16th avenues for two hours while the parade is in progress?

It will only be a matter of time until a driver mistakenly thinks that a parade participant is giving them the right-of-way, and someone gets injured/killed in the accident.

Very disappointed in our police department that they fail to see the dangerous situation that this causes.

Gary Schaefer

Columbus