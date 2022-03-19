Letter to the editor

Getting behind Pillen

I have known Jim Pillen all my life; he's my cousin. Jim's grandparents were Henry and Gunda Pillen. Henry was a first generation American who fought in WWI and was a German interpreter for the American Army after the war ended. Henry and Gunda's children were Vernon, Flora Mae, Gene, Velma, Thelma, Dale, Lester, Art and Judy. Dale Pillen was Jim's father.

Henry had to drop out of school in the fourth grade as his father needed him on the farm. Henry wanted to stay in school, but the times wouldn't allow it. After marrying Gunda, Henry and his family lived and worked on their farm. It was hard and brutal work. They managed to make it through the Dirty '30s through their hard work, faith and belief in family. These were lean times with no room for frills. I remember my aunts and uncles talking about how they were bullied and called "sod-busters," a derogatory term for farmers at the time.

Anyone who claims Jim is entitled, is sorely mistaken. Jim and his family, like Henry's, worked hard for everything. But the work ethic instilled in Dale was passed onto his sons. I remember them all taking their turn on the tractor. This was in the days before cabs and AC. The best thing they had on their tractor was an umbrella to keep the harsh sun off their necks and backs. It is also where the seeds for Jim's business were first planted. Jim liked working with the pigs and Dale encouraged Jim in this.

When Jim went to college at the University of Nebraska and said he was going to try out for the team, there were so very many doubters. Jim didn't go to NU on a football scholarship. He was told he was too small, not good enough. That work ethic that Jim grew up with was put on display for everyone to see. Through hard work and perseverance, Jim proved himself as a walk-on and eventually was awarded a scholarship. He earned it. It wasn't given to him. He is now in the NU Football Hall of Fame.

Jim went onto veterinarian school in Kansas with his wife, Suzanne, by his side. He graduated and came back to Columbus to start his practice. His first client was my father, Les, who brought in his Chocolate Labradors. This is where Jim developed his affinity for Chocolate Labs, like a few of us Pillens.

There was a time when Jim stopped in at Youth for Christ in Columbus to visit with the directing minister. Jim asked him how things were going when the minister revealed he didn't think they were going to make rent. Without hesitation, Jim pulled out his checkbook and gave Youth for Christ the money they needed. The minister didn't ask Jim for the money. Being the man of Faith that Jim is and knowing how important this organization is for young people, he did the honorable and moral thing without thinking of recognition or thanks.

A few years ago, a cry for help came from Schuyler. A small boy was extremely ill with cancer. He and his siblings were living with their grandmother. The grandmother was the sole caregiver to these children and she had to take off work to take her grandson to Omaha for treatments. As a result, she lost her job, right at Christmastime. And then her car broke down. She was in dire straits; no job, no car, no money, no way to get her grandson to Omaha for the treatments he so sorely needed and nothing for the children for Christmas. I left a message for Jim explaining what the situation was. Within minutes, there was a response from Suzanne. After that, everything happened quickly. The family had gift cards for grocery stores, a car was found for them, there were gift cards for gas for the car and presents were donated so the children would have a Christmas. The only thing Jim asked was that I not say anything about his involvement. That was years ago, so I think it's pretty safe to talk about it now. My takeaway is that Jim cares about everyone no matter their circumstances and he is always willing to lend a helping hand.

To see the grandson of a first generation American running for Governor of Nebraska would make Grandpa Pillen so very proud. Grandpa's love of this country was one of many things he impressed on all his children and grandchildren. Grandpa loved this country so much and even though he had seen war first hand in the trenches of WWI, he encouraged his oldest son, Vernon, to enlist in WWII. Vernon did not survive WWII but Grandpa believed in serving your country and accepted this sacrifice stoically and with dignity. Jim has done much for his community and as a Chancellor at the University of Nebraska. He is a man of common sense, belief in his fellow man, Faith, Family and Community. He "talks the talk and walks the walk". With all these attributes, Jim will be effective when he is elected Governor of Nebraska.

Jonelle Pillen Simon

Schuyler

