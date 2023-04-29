CPS Bond Issue: Measured response to needs

Columbus Public Schools (CPS) has legitimate facility needs to support the education goals of the growing Columbus community. The elementary and middle schools are exceeding capacity putting strain on existing students and teachers to provide quality education. The CPS Board has diligently worked with staff to stretch the use of existing facilities and be responsible with the resources they have been entrusted with. As the needs continue to grow, it has come to the point where facility additions and modifications are needed to continue to accomplish CPS’s mission to “engage all learners to achieve success.” CPS has developed a reasonable broad facility plan to address the growing capacity needs throughout the district through stakeholder involvement and open meetings. The CPS plan for the bond funds includes modifications to existing facilities to accommodate more students and a new elementary school to relieve capacity needs at the elementary level. From my perspective, the CPS facility plan is a measured, reasonable response to the capacity needs of the district. I will be voting "Yes" supporting the CPS bond issue and I would encourage others to do so as well.