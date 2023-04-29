Thoughts on additional funding options
If this school bond is so important and Nebraska laws do not allow for a vote to increase a sales tax for this type of project why not start a capital campaign fund? I'm sure there are many non-property owners that would like to contribute and it also allows for the people asking for this bond to contribute more than the $4 Starbucks comparison being thrown at us. Just a thought on how to pay off the bond quicker.
I'm sure the "volunteers" that paid for all the fliers, text surveys and signs posted everywhere asking to vote "Yes" could also afford to send out pledge cards to every address in Columbus.
Mark Bartholomew
Columbus