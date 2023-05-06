Vote yes for future Columbus residents

Education in Columbus continues to change and adapt to meet the growing needs of students in Columbus since 1860. These changes have always worked towards viable solutions to meet the needs of a growing community. Changes in community workforce needs as well as changes in the needs of our local children have been a driving factor for education and career and college preparation for the youth in Columbus. As an alumni, I feel it is my duty to support the school district to meet the continued needs of the community as we look to the future just as my predecessors have done.

Our family chose to move back to Columbus for reasons such as to be closer to our families, a growing community, and because of great employment opportunities. However, those reasons were not what finalized our decision. It was the public school system and the opportunities that were available in a rural community with schools that offer comprehensive opportunities for our children that we thought could only be found in a metro area.

A bond referendum and a vote of the people is the only way school districts by Nebraska state statute can access the funds for the needed growth. The needs due to continued growth of our community and programming needs in such areas of special education, mental health, English learners, and career pathways is not going to go away if Columbus wants to continue to be competitive in the workforce. Now is the time for this K-12 solution. As time passes the needs due to continued growth in our community and the cost of construction will continue to increase and the district will be relegated to provide less for the same amount of dollars they are currently asking for.

Nicole Anderson

Columbus