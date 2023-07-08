Treat animals fairly

I'm writing in response to an article entitled "California woman arrested in animal cruelty case, dogs' snouts were taped closed" printed June 1, 2023, in the Mercury News but relevant in Nebraska.

I completely agree, this is an act of animal abuse even though the woman clearly stated her reason being to "keep the dogs from nipping and barking at other dogs."

Her reasoning sounds so familiar to the reasons animal farmers give to justify what they do to the most innocent animals, yet they don't get charged with "three counts of felony animal cruelty."

I am talking about the common farming practice of literally cutting off the significant point of a layer-chicken's beak as a remedy to prevent the overcrowded chickens in a battery cage from harming (“pecking”) each other. A chicken's beak is sensitive to pain and no pain relief is given.

In my strong opinion, animal abuse is animal abuse in whatever context. Consider to stop being an animal abuser by transforming all your favorite foods using plant-based options. Showing a selfless concern for the well-being of others is unselfish and meets the definition of altruistic while becoming a better version of yourself.

Robert A. Rieck Jr.

Lincoln