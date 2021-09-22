Lions Club helps childhood cancer causes

Did you know 57% of childhood cancer cases go undiagnosed in parts of the world? And that childhood cancer survival rates are around 80% in developed countries, but only around 20% in lesser developed countries? Or that cancer is a leading cause of death for children worldwide, with 300,000 new cases annually in 0-19-year-olds? There some wonderful organizations locally and nationally that are working very hard to help. Just look at the Nebraska based Team Jack Foundation or locally at Sammy’s Superheroes. They are having an amazing impact. And nationally there are numerous organizations, like the Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation doing everything they can to support children battling pediatric cancer here in the US. But what about the rest of the world? Especially those children in lesser developed countries? This is where Lions Clubs International (LCI) is making a difference. LCI unites its organization’s service around five global causes … vision, diabetes, huger, the environment, and childhood cancer. The 1.4 million Lions from over 200 countries worldwide are working nonstop to take on the challenge. If you want to learn more, contact one of the 45 members of the Columbus Noon Lions. Let’s continue the great work of combating childhood cancer in our country. But let’s not forget about the youth in the rest of the world.