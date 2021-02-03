Lions Clubs International does good work

It is my opinion that the world is much better off because of the Lions. Maybe not the oldest, but definitely the largest service club in the world, Lions Clubs International was founded in 1917 by Chicago businessman, Melvin Jones.

As a response to social problems created by World War I and rapid industrialization, Jones invited business clubs from round the USA to a meeting where the idea of a national service club was born. Just three years later, Lions Clubs went international when a club was established in Windsor, Canada. Today, Lions Clubs International has 1.4 million members in 47 thousand clubs found in over 200 countries and regions. The Columbus Noon Lions Club was chartered in 1921. There are 43 members in the Columbus club and for 100 years, they have continued to live the Lion motto: “We Serve.” Yes, I believe that the Lions are helping to save the world.