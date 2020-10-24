Looking at Initiatives 429,430,431

The Merriam-Webster definition of the word gamble is “to play a game for money or property, to bet on an uncertain outcome.” Nebraska voters, the State of Nebraska is already in the gambling business.

On the 3rd of November, citizens of Nebraska will have the opportunity to vote on ballot initiatives 429, 430 & 431. The initiatives will authorize laws for gambling at horse racing tracks, establish a Nebraska Gaming Commission to regulate such gaming and impose taxes on such gaming, of which 70% is dedicated to a Property Tax Credit Fund.

Charitable Gaming was authorized in Nebraska in 1986. According to the 2019 Charitable Gaming Annual Report produced by the Nebraska Department of Revenue, $294,819,005 was wagered on Keno, Pickle Cards, Bingo and Lottery/Raffles for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019. Charitable Gaming licensing includes 774 Keno sales outlet locations, 307 organizations are licensed to sell Pickle Cards, 65 Bingo Licenses and 408 organizations were licensed to conduct lotteries and raffles.

The Nebraska Lottery began selling tickets in 1993. The 2019 Annual Report for the Nebraska Lottery reports sales of $192,181,990 for fiscal year 2019 on Powerball, Lotto games and scratch games. According to the 2019 Annual Report, the Nebraska Lottery sells tickets at approximately 1,200 retail locations.