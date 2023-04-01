An internet search can provide an almost endless list of things we can individually apply in our lives to lessen our heavier American annual carbon footprint of 20 tons without having to convince anyone else to take action. I feel it is important for us to continually learn that each of our contributions really can make a difference and this can be liberating. What I mean is, sometimes we may get stuck in the mindset big change is the only substantial relief for the environment and this train of thought can contribute to a feeling of hopelessness.

Yes, it may be you cannot afford an electric vehicle, solar panels or you don't have a loud influential voice to create immediate big change outside of your own environment, but you still have you, and your chosen daily choices.

I believe many people can agree that if you change something in the past to the slightest degree, that it could have a huge effect, but then they fall short to believe their own small actions can contribute much. In my opinion, this couldn't be further from the truth, especially thinking about the simple origins of Earth Day and what it now has become. Consider to never stop learning and feel with action the words of Ren Hurst in her book

"Riding on the Power of Others," when she suggests in "taking a deep look at the things we do and be willing to question their validity in our moving toward the life and the world we hope to create."

Robert Allen Rieck Jr

Lincoln