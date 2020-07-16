Masks need to become part of routine

The front page of Tuesday’s (7/14) paper showed the Platte County Fair’s cattle showing by youngsters. The bleachers were very crowded with family and friends. I saw no “social distances” or facial masks in the picture.

Platte County has a fairly high incidence of COVID-19. A crowd like this could spread the virus around to quite a few people if only one member of the crowd was infected. Masks and social distance should have been required to avoid the risk of the COVID-19 being widely spread around and causing a lot of infected friends and neighbors.