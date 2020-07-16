Masks need to become part of routine
View Comments

Masks need to become part of routine

{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

The front page of Tuesday’s (7/14) paper showed the Platte County Fair’s cattle showing by youngsters. The bleachers were very crowded with family and friends. I saw no “social distances” or facial masks in the picture.

Platte County has a fairly high incidence of COVID-19. A crowd like this could spread the virus around to quite a few people if only one member of the crowd was infected. Masks and social distance should have been required to avoid the risk of the COVID-19 being widely spread around and causing a lot of infected friends and neighbors.

Please, everyone, use common sense, wear the masks, and keep the social distance as a part of your regular routine.

Tom Burton, Columbus

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News