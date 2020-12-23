Media has no authority in election

President Donald Trump's campaign team continues to develop evidence, reach out to witnesses, and file lawsuits to address election fraud, with the support of some Congressional Republicans and by his many supporters around the country. Attorney General Bill Barr has issued guidance to DOJ officials that investigations of potentially election changing voting crimes can begin now.

Although the media have proclaimed Joe Biden the President-elect, the Constitution quite plainly gives them no role in making that determination. The Government Services Administration, which administers such basics as office space, travel and the like, has not certified Biden as the President-elect, meaning he has been unable to access security clearances, travel funds, or office space, and is unable to interface with the State Department or through the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Once again the media has gotten it wrong.