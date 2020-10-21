New facility will be shot in the arm for downtown

On Nov. 3 we will have a number of very important items on which to cast our vote. One of those will be the authorization for the City of Columbus to issue up to $10 million of bonds to finish the funding for a NEW Library, Art Gallery space, and some leased space for a new Children’s Museum. These will be joined in a new Community building with a City Hall, thereby creating an outstanding cornerstone for our downtown area.

This new facility will be a shot in the arm for our downtown area. It will be a huge improvement over current facilities and it will give our community the opportunity to add space for a Children’s Museum. The Children’s Museum space will be leased to a separate entity, which will be responsible for all costs of future operations and programing. A Children’s Museum will be an outstanding new opportunity for our community to create another venue for our young families (and grandparents) to be able enjoy “learning through play” alongside their children and grandchildren.