NPPD will be well served by Sheila Hubbard

Nebraska Farmers Union has been serving rural Nebraska since 1913, organizing coops and our unique public power system which has served our state exceptionally well.

That said, we are alarmed and disappointed over the formation of a PAC whose board of directors are public power officials, and appear to have used rate payer monies to get it started.

Multiple citizen complaints have been filed with the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure claiming rural public power officials who serve on a public power owned energy cooperative funded with rate payers money who used those monies to create a new PAC by loaning the PAC $7,500 of rate payer monies to get started.

The Nebraska Electric Generation and Transmission Cooperative funded with public power customers money is using that money to fund their new PAC NRAE (Nebraskans for Reliable and Affordable Electricity) to recruit, support and oppose candidates for the NPPD (Nebraska Public Power District) Board of Directors.

Everyone knows public officials cannot use public funds to create PACs to influence elections, including public power officials. If this laundering of and misuse of public power customer money is not illegal, it should be because it is clearly wrong.