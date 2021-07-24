Opposing Critical Race Theory

It is time that we stand-up and support Regent Jim Pillen’s proposal to oppose critical race theory (CRT) in curriculum at NU. This theory, if studied, does not promote equality in any race but does the opposite. It is emboldened in Marxism where the propertied class dominates the other classes. Marxism promotes class struggle, making it the central fact of social evolution. It opposes the United States Constitution.

If students at any level are encouraged or even forced to study this contrary introduction and become teachers, it will be taught throughout our schools. It some states, students as young as first and second grades are shown a film that depicts the police as killers of the black race.

If student athletes don’t support a free and equal society or Nebraska values, they need to compete and live in a communist country. They need to do due diligence on how swift retaliation would be if they disagree. Here they are able to petition and make their voices heard.

Save our students! CRT HAS NO PLACE AT NU. The Board of Regents for NU can be contacted at email: Nebraska.edu/Regents, phone: 402-472-3906 or 402-472-2111 or written comments: The Regents, 3835 Holdrege St., Lincoln, NE 68583.

The next Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for Aug. 13, 2021, at Varner Hall, Holdrege St. in Lincoln.