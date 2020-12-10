Platte County voting results raises concerns

What is going on at the Platte County Election Office?? I live in the Village of Duncan in Platte County. It took about three weeks or more to find out who got on our village board. People kept calling to see who got on and were always told it is on our web site, but it never was. Then they got it wrong. One person who ran had to file for a recount because they told him he only got one vote. He filed the necessary papers and paid to have the recount, (he will get his money back.) They set up a time for the recount, Wed. Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. He was there at 9, but nothing happened. At about 10:30 they came and told him they would not know when they would be ready. Why were they not ready?? They knew this person was going to be there at 9. This person just wasted half a day for nothing. Does Platte County Election Office think we citizens have nothing better to do than sit in their office for nothing?? Maybe this person should send them a bill for his time. At about 1 p.m. they called him back saying he could come back in if he wanted to but they found a computer glitch and he actually had 42 votes. Miraculously he went from 1 to 42 votes. If this person had not filed for a recount he would never have gotten on our village board. All because of a so called computer glitch. In Duncan we vote with paper ballots. How do you have a computer glitch with paper ballots?? Does the election office need to hire people who know how to count?? If this is happening in Platte County what is going on at the state and federal level?? No wonder Trump is yelling FRAUD.