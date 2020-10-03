 Skip to main content
President’s attempted theft from Seniors
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Does the president believe he can get away with disastrous cuts to the Social Security budget without consulting Congress or SS shareholders, that is, we citizen- investors who contribute to that budget throughout our working lives? Our president often forgets that the people he insults, or from whom he wants to steal, do VOTE.

For many of us, ALL or most of our income is taxed for Social Security, funds that could otherwise be devoted to other necessities, whereas wealthier citizens pay Social Security tax on only fractions of their earnings.

Rather than placing seniors in crisis, the president could encourage Congress to legislate a larger contribution from wealthier citizens. That move could retain the solvency of the ‘Social Security Trust Fund’. If the president were to do so, fewer of us seniors may call him a thief AND perhaps consider voting for him.

Lavon Sumption

Lincoln

