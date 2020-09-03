Raikes is a candidate who supports diversity

As summer vacation for our student population is coming to a close and schools are announcing their plans to reopen, I am confident in my small community of Schuyler’s unified efforts to continue to meet the needs of families during this unusual and uncertain time.

As a mother of two and counselor in the school district, the collaborative action that was taken to reach out to families through the food pantry, school lunches, and our Community & Family Partnership was absolutely remarkable. Seeing our community come together to help one another regardless of racial, ethnic, religious or socioeconomic group was definitely the calm within the storm. The approach taken in helping provide resources and support for those in need was one that embraced diversity and inclusion throughout. We can all agree that we want our communities to thrive and have numerous opportunities for growth, yet a focus on ensuring all voices of families in the community are being heard is key.