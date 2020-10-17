Raikes understands importance of small communities

I plan to vote for Helen Raikes to represent us in the Nebraska Legislature.

Helen grew up on a farm, understands agriculture, and lives agriculture. Her family owns and operates a farm in Saunders County. Those of us fortunate to call rural Nebraska home understand the importance of the agricultural community to our families. Helen understands that as well. She will fight for agriculture and our rural homes.

We must look for solutions to relieve the burden on property taxes by restructuring our revenue bases, and rebalancing State and Local contributions to our schools, without sacrificing the quality of education and the local control we now enjoy. Small adjustments to the Property Tax Relief Fund will be inadequate in the long term. Helen will work for a reset of the TEOSA, which you and I know as the school state aid formula. This formula currently heavily favors large urban school districts, while forcing smaller, rural districts to rely mostly on property tax funds for their operating budgets.