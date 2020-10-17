Raikes understands importance of small communities

I plan to vote for Helen Raikes to represent us in the Nebraska Legislature.
Helen grew up on a farm, understands agriculture, and lives agriculture. Her family owns and operates a farm in Saunders County. Those of us fortunate to call rural Nebraska home understand the importance of the agricultural community to our families. Helen understands that as well. She will fight for agriculture and our rural homes.
We must look for solutions to relieve the burden on property taxes by restructuring our revenue bases, and rebalancing State and Local contributions to our schools, without sacrificing the quality of education and the local control we now enjoy. Small adjustments to the Property Tax Relief Fund will be inadequate in the long term. Helen will work for a reset of the TEOSA, which you and I know as the school state aid formula. This formula currently heavily favors large urban school districts, while forcing smaller, rural districts to rely mostly on property tax funds for their operating budgets.
Helen understands the importance of our small communities. Farming in a small community isn’t an easy job, but it is an excellent way to raise a family. Our rural agricultural communities can thrive with the appropriate leadership at the state level. Helen Raikes has spent her life as an educator and has been appointed by Governors of both political parties to posts benefitting education in Nebraska.
Finally, Helen is a registered nonpartisan. She will not be influenced by pressure or funding from either political party. She will introduce, represent, and vote for, legislation that will benefit our district. My family has been familiar with the Raikes family for many years, and I trust Helen. I offer no greater endorsement than trust.
Please join me in supporting HELEN RAIKES FOR LEGISLATURE.
Ted Glock
Rising City
