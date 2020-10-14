Raikes will help children, families to thrive

Helen Raikes is what Legislative District 23 and Nebraska’s children, families and communities need to thrive! I strongly support her candidacy.

We need a senator who is pro-child, pro-family and pro-community! A person who will stand up for her constituents and address issues head-on. We need someone who can balance property taxation and school needs. Someone who is smart and applies common sense to meet the myriad challenges our state faces. Our district needs representation that can act in a nonpartisan way and always supports children, families and rural communities.

I met Helen more than 20 years ago when I had the privilege to work with her on a research project studying the impact of high-quality child care and Early Head Start. Helen is a very intelligent, passionate woman who works hard to do things the right way. For more than 40 years, she has worked tirelessly for children, families and rural communities.

Children in Nebraska have benefited directly from Helen’s work, and every Nebraska governor from Nelson to Ricketts has appointed her to boards that advise our nationally recognized early childhood programs; she has served for more than 20 years on the board for Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.