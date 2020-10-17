Raikes will vote for constituents' needs

Pete Ricketts' budget line-item veto in May 2017 severely cut funding that hospitals, nursing homes, and schools depended on for the developmentally disabled. More than 70 percent of Nebraskans opposed these cuts, which also placed additional burden on local law enforcement.

Many conservative senators voted to override the line-item veto and to support continuing funding to medical facilities, schools and law enforcement. But the override failed with Sen. Bruce Bostelman’s help. He voted against the override and against rural Nebraskans.

Bostelman voted in support of cutting funds to schools, hospitals and nursing homes. His vote was a double cut since it also meant the loss of federal matching funds. This drastic cut has hurt medical facilities in our district, and placed further burdens on public schools.

Bostelman clearly doesn't understand or care about what his constituents need. Taking health care money away from those who desperately need it is not a pro-life stance.

Helen Raikes has put health care, education and thriving communities in the center of her campaign. She is a person of deep faith and holds sacred the sanctity of life. We can count on her to vote for our needs, not against them.