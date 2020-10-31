Reasons to vote against gambling in Nebraska

I am urging voters to vote "Against" on Measures 429, 430, and 431. The measures intend to amend our great State Constitution in favor of expanding gambling in our state. Our state has thrived without casino or sports gambling. The fact of the matter is, we do not need them or the problems that come with them.

The slogan "Keep the Money in Nebraska" could not be further from the truth when it comes to Casino Gambling in the state. The argument is that our neighboring states are already getting Nebraskans to gamble over there, so why not keep the tax revenue here? The truth is, our neighboring states' casinos are all bankrolled by Las Vegas, NV, which takes the majority of the revenue anyway (the House always Wins)! It leaves our state to pay for the social costs of gambling addiction and gambling-related crime. Some studies show every revenue gained from a casino, the state has to pay 3-5x the amount in social costs (prison, rehabilitation, etc.).

Nebraska is one of the best states to live in (having lived myself in multiple). When I last lived in Mississippi, their residents all said MS was a fantastic place until the casinos came and bankrupted the citizenry. Our access to gambling is not far, and can remain across the border. There's no place like Nebraska. Vote "Against" on Measures 429, 430, and 431.

Jacob Wolff

Omaha

