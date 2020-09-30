So many reasons to vote FOR special bond

I am writing to ask your support for the upcoming Special Bond Election. This project will have a library where folks can have virtual reality field trips, a leased space for a Children's Museum where play-based learning takes place, an art gallery where accessibility for artists and guests alike will be vastly improved, and a City Hall with a drive-thru window where you can actually talk to a person without getting out of your car. My examples of the benefits for this building are just a few of the many things that this new construction can bring to Columbus. Please vote FOR this Special Bond Election.

This project is unique because it will be paid for by private donations and the current city sales tax that is already being collected! This FOR vote is so the city can issue bonds for the construction that will provide a payment structure similar to paying for a house. Thus, no new tax from you, the voter, will occur. (However, if you do want to donate, the Library Foundation is still accepting donations that will be matched by a Sherwood Grant.)

A vote FOR this project means that you will have made a small contribution to what will be a spectacular community facility that will serve people in the Columbus area now and for many years into the future. When you drive by this wonderful new structure in downtown Columbus, you will know that you helped bring it to reality.