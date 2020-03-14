State senators can do better

When running for office so many of our state senators say they’ll work to lower property taxes. Now there’s a bill – LB 974 – which would provide millions of dollars in property tax relief. Instead of working to find compromise, those opposed just want to protect their sacred cows, the teachers’ union, many school superintendents, and their high-dollar lobbyists, continue to oppose any change and could care less about us as taxpayers. I think quality education is important, but when Nebraskans can’t afford the taxes on their homes and property it’s time do something.