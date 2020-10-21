Support the Community Building Project

A 12-year journey is nearly at an end! For those in the early meetings about what became the “Quality of Life Centers,” the upcoming vote on the Columbus community building is quite a milestone. It began in the spring of 2008 with a planning session that brought Columbus organizations together in our normal collaborative spirit. From that grew a partnership of the YMCA, Columbus Public Schools STEM Academy, East-Central District Health Department and the Columbus Public Library. Those groups have supported each other and three out of the four projects are now complete. That leaves just one!

Why does this project deserve your vote?

This proposal continues the well-established Columbus tradition of collaboration, providing space for the arts, Children’s Museum, and other city functions, along with library services.

The proposed Children’s Museum would be huge attractor for young families.

It’s become clear how critical high-speed access to the internet has become, and the library will provide that for the people of Platte County.

If you love downtown Columbus, this type of anchor is key to its future.