Taking a deeper dive on city finances

People in David City know that something is happening at the vacant US Bank building. Some know that the city purchased it to replace city hall, most know very little about the plan for the building. I asked multiple city councilmen last week just what was going on and what the plans for the building were, and what the total budget for the project was. Their reply was alarming….they were unsure of the plan and the budget. At this point in time the purchase was full asking price of $300,000, not a bad price for a two story building with a first floor of 10,000 square feet. Our city administrator was to have the roof and the HVAC systems inspected prior to purchase to establish repair needs. Apparently that was not done, yet the council agreed to spend $375,000 with Bryant of Lincoln to completely replace the HVAC system with an electric system in spite of the fact that electric heat is horribly expensive compared to gas. I am troubled that when we seek to replace a complete HVAC system, no specifications were drawn and nobody other than Bryant of Lincoln was asked for a comparable bid, did we spend city funds wisely? I asked our city administrator about the legality of spending $375,000 without asking for bids and was told that we did not have to….sorry but I still don’t believe that. Last Wednesday the council authorized an expenditure for $260,000-plus to rehab the interior. I don’t believe that the roof has been properly addressed yet, could be a surprise there. We have committed over $935,000 to this project and will likely surpass $1 million for the City offices in a town of 2900 people, office space to serve a staff of six employees.