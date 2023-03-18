On behalf of the Nebraska Community Foundation staff and statewide board of directors, I would like to extend our most heartfelt thanks to the Leigh Legacy Fund and the Columbus Area Future Fund for graciously hosting us Feb. 23-24. We were in awe of the ambitions of local volunteers who are fueling extraordinary progress in both communities and the ways they are collaborating with other entities to get things done.

The Leigh Legacy Fund has only been affiliated with the NCF network since 2020, but already has had remarkable achievements including growing its endowment to make high impact grants for community beautification and recreation, and making investments spanning generations from meals for senior citizens to establishing a Youth Advisory Committee. And you’d be hard pressed to find a more engaged group of high school students across the state, perhaps even the entire country. Members of YAC are the future leaders of Leigh and that future looks bright!

In Columbus we heard about (and saw!) just a fraction of the amazing things happening in the City of Power and Progress – perhaps none more impressive than the completion of various Quality of Life Centers. Among them is the library, which will join city hall, a coffee shop, and a new children’s museum in a beautiful new space that is sure to attract families from miles around. For CAFF, “collaboration” isn’t just a value on paper, it’s a code of conduct and philosophy that influences everything volunteers do and I have the deepest respect and admiration for their proactive, transformational and bold approach to grantmaking.

Members of the Leigh Legacy Fund and Columbus Area Future Fund are focused on all that can be done today to improve tomorrow. Their vision for their communities and commitment to the next generation serve as an example to us all.

Again, we thank these ambitious Nebraskans for their hospitality! Together a Greater Nebraska!

Pam Abbott

Chair, Nebraska Community Foundation Board of Directors

Ogallala, Keith County, Nebraska