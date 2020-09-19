× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A centerpiece of my run for office is to promote a Thriving Rural Communities initiative. I was honored to be the keynote speaker at the 2019 Nebraska Thriving Communities conference in Kearney in which more than 92 Nebraska communities participated.

My initiative focuses on not only keeping Nebraska communities alive but thriving as vibrant hubs for meaningful activity and commerce—schools, businesses, celebrations, and religious observances—with opportunities for current and future generations.

In District 23, I have had the privilege to see examples of thriving: Val Days with a giant cruise; David City and Ashland with their arts focus; Dwight with its great protection for every person; Schuyler and others with food pantries and childcare materials distributions; many communities where people have made an effort to do Tuesday takeout to support their local restaurants, and otherwise support local businesses.

This is a good time to focus on smaller communities. Due to COVID, more people are moving into or working remotely in our small communities. COVID has made apparent community needs and has enabled new or strengthened partnerships.