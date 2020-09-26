Veterans Day lunch raises concerns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am concerned about the Nov. 11, 2020 Veterans Day lunch to be held at Ag Park. The decision was made in a closed door meeting by the three Veterans Organizations: The Disabled Americans Veterans (DAV), Veterans Foreign Wars (VFW), and the American Legion.

In light of the high number of daily COVID cases here in Platte County and that a man that I respect who made the DAV what it is today has fallen ill to COVID, makes the decision to have 500 to 800 veterans in close company even more baffling.

My purpose was to help keep members safe by education and references for the CDC so they could understand that COVID-19 is not, "just a seasonal flu". In fact, more people around the globe have been infected in six months by COVID-19 than by the seasonal flus of all types in the last 100 years combined. Masks will be available for all vets going however, you cannot eat wearing a mask and 90 percent of all transmissions are through mouth spray (source cdc.org).

I suppose that the only thing to be done is to pray for all veterans and volunteers who will be at Ag Park on Veterans Day.

Carl Munford

Columbus

