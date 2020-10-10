Vote for Raikes

This is a letter of support for Dr. Helen Raikes, who is running for Representative of the 23rd District. I have not lived in Nebraska for 18 years now but I will always be a Nebraskan and a Cornhusker.

I grew up in David City, where we still have our family home. I also have a son and granddaughter and many relatives and friends in Nebraska, so I still care very much about its political and cultural climate. As a former Nebraska teacher in high school, middle school and community college for 20 years, I am thrilled to read about Dr. Raikes and her knowledge, experience and passion for so many areas that I, also, care about. I earned a Doctorate in Education from UNL in 2002 and ended up at a California university where I taught in the education department and wrote a grant to assist area preschool teachers in their literacy instruction. That experience taught me the importance of quality early education and is the reason why I am advocating for Dr. Helen Raikes.