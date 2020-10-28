We need Congressman Fortenberry

I’ve noticed, recently, in the paper that I’ve seen a lot of negative letters about Congressman Fortenberry. In particular, they attempt to call out his perceived “silence” on issues. I find these accusations exceptionally ingenuous, and they speak to a larger, unfortunate trend in our current political sphere.

Congressman Fortenberry, when asked on positions, has always been up front. His website is informative and detailed. We know where he stands. But he’s not a “loud” leader. He doesn’t need to be. Washington is all clamor these days. Too often we overlook the value of a quiet leader. Someone who leads by example and not by shouting. Over his eight terms, Congressman Fortenberry has forged strong bi-partisan relationships. He sits on the powerful Appropriations Committee, an important spot Nebraska would lose if we sent new leadership. And, he’s used his gravitas and quality of character to deliver for Nebraskans. We don’t realize the amount he’s done for us.