Why District 23 needs Bostelman

I have have known Mr. Bostelman quite some time, and know him well. I have seen him deal with issues, he gets very involved and puts a lot of study into them before he makes a decision on them. While working at the legislature he has not allowed himself to be lured in by the special interest groups as the opportunity to do so is very great at the state level. I admire him for that. Weather he is dealing with ag , pro-life, or second amendment bills, I know where he is at on our side, not on the side of a special interest group. So many politicians fall into that trap. With all the challenges we face today we need someone with experience at the state level to get the job done. We need Bruce Bostelman.